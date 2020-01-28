MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKTX stock opened at $357.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $207.15 and a 1-year high of $421.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

