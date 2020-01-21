MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.00.

MKTX stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.52. 3,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $207.15 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,228,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,290,000 after acquiring an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in MarketAxess by 91.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 144,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $56,479,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

