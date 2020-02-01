MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $372.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $406.00 to $372.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $354.18. 256,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.22. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,522,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

