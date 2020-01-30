MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.16. 245,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.24. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

