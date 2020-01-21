MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

MKTX stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.52. 9,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,195. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $207.15 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.61 and its 200-day moving average is $364.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

