Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKS. Societe Generale upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

MKS traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 184.55 ($2.43). 7,781,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

