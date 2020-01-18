MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 108,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,525. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.10.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

