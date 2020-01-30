Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) Trading Up 12%

Shares of Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) were up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), approximately 22,114 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.27.

In other Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 news, insider Gilbert Siegel acquired 278,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$80,898.00 ($57,374.47).

About Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM)

Marley Spoon AG provides weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 173,000 active customers across the Marley Spoon and Dinnerly brands. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?