Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRLN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,418. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

