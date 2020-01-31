Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Marlin Business Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.17-2.27 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MRLN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 31,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?