Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.17-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60.

Shares of MRLN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.70. 31,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

