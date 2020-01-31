Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $21.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,470. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $112.68 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 618.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 95.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 370,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com