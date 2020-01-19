Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $151.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of MAR opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 675,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,757,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 678.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Marriott International by 67.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 618.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

