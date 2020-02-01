Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receiving Extremely Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has been trending extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Marriott International’s ranking:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a one year low of $112.68 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?