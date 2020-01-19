Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Trading 6.5% Higher

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15, 228,656 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 158,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBII shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

