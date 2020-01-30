Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE MMC opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $116.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

