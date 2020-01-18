Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $100.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.56.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. 2,238,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,367. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading