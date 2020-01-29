Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

