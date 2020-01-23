Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

MMC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. The company had a trading volume of 279,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,124. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $114.56. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,585,000 after buying an additional 5,247,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,868,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,912,000 after buying an additional 649,469 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after buying an additional 225,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,560,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

