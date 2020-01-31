Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.60. 2,231,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,444. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $116.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

