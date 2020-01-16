Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Trading Up 1%

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.05), approximately 11,674 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.03).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom. It sells new and used vehicles; and provides after sales services, such as servicing, body shop repairs, and parts sales. The company's retail automobile brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Ford, CUPRA, Ford Vans, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Commercials, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Seat, SKODA, Smart, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercials, and Volvo.

