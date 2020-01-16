Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 117.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 115 ($1.51).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Marston’s stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 123.40 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The company has a market cap of $815.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. Marston’s’s payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

See Also: Municipal Bonds