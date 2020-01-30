Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Up 21.0% in January

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 917,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

