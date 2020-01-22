Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

MRTN stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

