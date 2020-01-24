Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

