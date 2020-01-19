Martin Court Purchases 5 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,440 ($32.10) per share, for a total transaction of £122 ($160.48).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £142.20 ($187.06).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,428 ($31.94) on Friday. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,445.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

VCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,261.50 ($29.75).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

