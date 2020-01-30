Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 476.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 909.1%.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 337,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, VP Chris H. Booth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,894 shares of company stock valued at $61,134. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

