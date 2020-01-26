Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.89 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a PEG ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

