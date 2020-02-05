Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$9.33 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$974.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index