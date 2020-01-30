MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.31

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and traded as low as $74.05. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $74.06, with a volume of 476 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.73%.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

