Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $28.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,800. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,540,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

