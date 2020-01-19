Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.70

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 1485000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,253,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

