Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.82 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.39), 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.82 ($1.37).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86.

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

