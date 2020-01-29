Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 1,524 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 1,524 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $23,012.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,110.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $76,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

