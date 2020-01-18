Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs Sells 82,624 Shares

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Masco by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

