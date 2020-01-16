Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Update

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 15,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 1,451,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,154. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. Masco has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,650 shares of company stock worth $13,385,233. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,007 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $1,088,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

