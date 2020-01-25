Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAS. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of MAS opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Masco has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,496. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Masco by 340.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Masco by 72.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading