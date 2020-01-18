Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.75

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 48731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,274 shares of company stock worth $17,351,185. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Masco by 88.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Masco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

