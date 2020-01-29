Masco (NYSE:MAS) Receives Reduce Rating from Argus

Argus reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.24.

Shares of MAS opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,586 shares of company stock worth $19,382,496. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Masco by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Masco by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 256,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Masco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

