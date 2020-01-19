Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

MASI opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.37. Masimo has a twelve month low of $117.19 and a twelve month high of $170.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Masimo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after buying an additional 689,534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 300,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Masimo by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

