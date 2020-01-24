Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $170.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,969. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Masimo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Masimo by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $170.00. 528,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,927. Masimo has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average of $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

