Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MASI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.07.

MASI traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.00. 532,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,927. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average of $152.86. Masimo has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,969 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,970,000 after acquiring an additional 403,292 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 189.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 300,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $25,921,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 69.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

