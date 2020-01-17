Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masimo traded as high as $167.06 and last traded at $166.47, with a volume of 16414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 163.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Masimo by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Masimo by 5.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.26.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

