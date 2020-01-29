Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.39. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Masonite International by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.