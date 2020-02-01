MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MasTec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. MasTec has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG raised its stake in MasTec by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MasTec by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

