MasTec Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,672 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,935% compared to the average volume of 121 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MasTec stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 628,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,998,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,988,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in MasTec by 6.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MasTec by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

