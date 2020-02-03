Mastech Digital (MHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Mastech Digital to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet