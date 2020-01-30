Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi Sells 8,444 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MA opened at $320.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 232.7% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

