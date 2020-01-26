Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.94. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $323.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,456. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.44. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $133,846,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

