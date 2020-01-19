Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $12,052,134.00 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42.

On Monday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38.

On Friday, October 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total transaction of $2,051,122.32.

Mastercard stock opened at $323.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $196.60 and a 52-week high of $324.03. The firm has a market cap of $323.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,846,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.64.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

